Millions of Clio AI Customers Eligible for Refunds From $16 Million FTC Settlement

More than 2 million customers of cash advance company Clio AI are eligible for payments from a nearly $16 million refund fund, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The payments are part of a $17 million settlement resolving allegations that the company misled customers about its services.

A 2025 lawsuit alleged Clio AI misrepresented how much money customers could receive through cash advances and how quickly the funds would become available. The complaint also alleged the company charged fees and made it difficult for customers to cancel their subscriptions.

The FTC says eligible customers should receive emails by October 26 with information about their refunds.

Payments through PayPal are expected to begin October 27. Recipients will have 30 days to redeem their payments.

Clio AI agreed to the settlement without admitting wrongdoing and denies the allegations.

The FTC says the refund program is intended to return money to customers affected by the company's alleged practices.