All 14 Defendants in Alleged Penn State Fraternity Cocaine Ring Headed for Trial

All 14 defendants charged in an alleged cocaine distribution ring connected to Penn State fraternities are headed for trial in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Eight defendants waived their preliminary hearings Wednesday. All are charged with misdemeanors and remain free on bail. Prosecutors allege the group distributed large quantities of cocaine throughout the State College area, primarily through two Penn State fraternities.

The latest court proceedings also focused on Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader, who has requested a speedy trial. Abbatiello asked the court to schedule jury selection for early December, arguing that time is of the essence.

He has also requested additional discovery materials detailing the evidence prosecutors intend to use against him.

In a court filing, a prosecutor with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office opposed the request for a special expedited process, stating that no specific provision exists for a so-called “time is of the essence” case. Prosecutors cited the legal rule allowing up to a year to bring a defendant to trial.

The prosecution also said discovery materials would be provided to Abbatiello’s legal team in a timely manner.

A Centre County judge has scheduled a hearing for early November to consider Abbatiello’s requested trial date and discovery issues.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.