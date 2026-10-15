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California Medicare Advantage Plans Dropping Coverage for 2027 as Open Enrollment Begins
Thousands of Californians may need to choose new Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 as several major insurers announce plans to drop coverage options in the state.
Sharp HealthCare, UnitedHealthcare, Humana and Aetna have notified some members that their current plans will no longer be available next year.
Medicare open enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7. During this period, beneficiaries can switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, change Medicare Advantage plans, or join, drop or change a Part D prescription drug plan.
Stephanie Fajuri, an insurance counseling manager for the city and county of Los Angeles and program director at the Center for Healthcare Rights, recommends confirming that doctors and hospitals will accept a chosen plan in the coming year.
She also urges beneficiaries to check whether their prescriptions remain covered, since provider networks and plan benefits can change.
The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, known as HICAP, offers unbiased guidance to Medicare beneficiaries. Lupe Garcia, HICAP manager for Kern County, says the program helps people understand their options without endorsing insurance companies or plans.
Californians can find local counseling resources through the California Health Advocates HICAP website.
Prescription drug costs are also changing for 2027. The standard annual deductible for Medicare Part D is increasing from $615 to $700, while the annual out-of-pocket maximum for covered prescription drugs is rising from $2,100 to $2,400.
Beneficiaries whose plans are changing are encouraged to review their options before the December 7 deadline to avoid unexpected coverage gaps or costs.
By: Public News Service
October 15, 2026
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