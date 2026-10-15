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Democrats Target Republican Strongholds as Midterm Election Countdown Continues
With the midterm elections just 19 days away, Democrats are targeting traditionally Republican states as both parties ramp up spending and campaigning in the final stretch.
President Donald Trump is traveling the country to support Republican candidates, but some races that Republicans once considered secure are becoming more competitive.
In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is challenging Republican Ken Paxton. Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, but polls cited in the report show Talarico leading Paxton.
Talarico’s campaign announced it raised $64 million in the third quarter, which would be a record-breaking amount. NBC News said it could not independently confirm the figure before campaign fundraising reports were due to the Federal Election Commission.
Republicans are also defending a Senate seat in Kansas, where Trump plans to campaign next week. Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton is challenging Republican Senator Roger Marshall and says recent polls show his campaign within striking distance.
Meanwhile, Republicans spent more than Democrats on political advertising in September, according to AdImpact, and are directing money toward districts Trump won by wide margins.
Democrats are bringing in former President Barack Obama to help counter that spending. Obama is recording campaign ads for several Democratic candidates and plans to campaign in battleground states Ohio and Michigan next week.
Early voting is already underway in many states as Senate and gubernatorial candidates prepare for debates and make their final appeals to voters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2026
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A fire broke out Thursday morning at the KESQ News Channel 3 station in Thousand Palms, disrupting its morning broadcast. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished, and restoration efforts are underway. Station leaders told NBC Palm Springs they planned to return to the air at noon. We’re glad everyone is safe. We’ll share updates as more information becomes available. #ThousandPalms #KESQ #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
🚨 FIRE AT KESQ WHILE ON AIR! A fire broke out inside the KESQ news station in Thousand Palms around 5 a.m. this morning, forcing the station off the air. 🔥 The fire started in an equipment room where cameras and batteries are stored. Thankfully, NO ONE WAS INJURED. The cause and extent of the damage remain unknown as the station works to get back on air. ❤️🩹 #KESQ #ThousandPalms #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Four or against daylight saving?
James Talarico is advocating for a solution to immigration enforcement that rejects "the extremism on this issue in both parties." Talarico said, "Joe Biden failed us during his administration." And now, under the Trump administration, Talarico said there is a "different kind of extremism" in enforcement.
Jeff Zeleny breaks down Texas Democrat James Talarico's performance at a CNN Town Hall, where voters questioned him on religion, abortion and more.
New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings
As discussion around flock cameras continues to spark greater conversations about surveillance and security, the Palm Springs Police Department is expected to provide an update on their flock camera program at tonight’s city council meeting. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we bring the latest details on this discussion #flockcameras #palmsprings #citycouncil #coachellavalley #760
A potent cold front will finally bring widespread fall-like temperatures to much of the central and eastern US.
Republican Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff clashed over Jeffrey Epstein during a debate in Georgia. Collins challenged Ossoff over campaign donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has acknowledged meeting Jeffrey Epstein, while Ossoff countered accusing Collins of voting against releasing Epstein-related records, and helping to "cover up" evidence.
A man and his nephew captured the moment a huge whale slammed into the side of their boat while they were fishing off the coast of Long Island, New York.