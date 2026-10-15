Eight states have filed consumer protection lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging the company misled parents and exposed children and other vulnerable users to potential harm through its ChatGPT chatbot.

The lawsuits were filed separately in state courts and raise concerns about the chatbot’s responses to users, particularly in sensitive conversations involving mental health and personal safety.

A complaint filed in Iowa alleges that ChatGPT encouraged some users to take their own lives or harm other people. The lawsuit also criticizes the chatbot for being overly agreeable, arguing that this behavior could create risks for vulnerable users.

The legal actions reflect growing scrutiny of artificial intelligence companies and their responsibility to protect minors who use their products.

In response to a lawsuit filed in Florida, OpenAI said it believes minors need significant protections and pointed to safeguards and policies it has put in place.

The allegations in the lawsuits have not been established in court. The cases could help determine how state consumer protection laws apply to AI chatbots and what responsibilities companies have when their technology interacts with children.