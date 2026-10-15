James Talarico Addresses Abortion, Immigration and Health Care at CNN Town Hall

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico addressed abortion, immigration, health care and his religious beliefs during a town hall hosted by CNN and Jubilee on Wednesday, seeking to connect with Republican and independent voters ahead of November's midterm elections.

Talarico, a state legislator and former seminary student, is challenging Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in a closely watched Senate race. During the event, he emphasized his willingness to break with his own party when he believes it benefits Texas.

Talarico called for a focus on economic concerns rather than cultural divisions, arguing that wealthy individuals and corporations hold too much influence over American politics.

Abortion and faith

Abortion emerged as a key point of discussion when a voter who opposes abortion rights challenged Talarico's views. He acknowledged their differences but argued that both sides could work toward reducing unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

Talarico also discussed his interpretations of the Bible and his Christian faith, which he frequently references during his campaign. When another voter questioned his use of modern cultural language to describe God, he called the criticism fair.

Immigration and border security

Talarico described himself as a border security Democrat and criticized the Biden administration's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he does not support abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while arguing that President Donald Trump's deportation policies have gone too far.

He also reiterated his support for Texas' oil and gas industry and an all-of-the-above energy strategy, distancing himself from some progressive calls for more aggressive restrictions on fossil fuels.

Health care and affordability

Talarico shared his experience receiving a type 1 diabetes diagnosis in 2018 and learning that his first insulin prescription would cost $684. He said the experience motivated his successful effort to cap insulin copays in Texas at $25 per prescription.

If elected to the Senate, he said he would pursue similar cost limits for other essential medications, including cancer drugs and EpiPens. He also supports restoring Affordable Care Act funding cuts and creating a government-run public health insurance option.

Addressing his campaign absence

Talarico also addressed his recent absence from the campaign trail, saying he had a severe case of the flu and believed staying home was the responsible decision. He criticized conspiracy theories surrounding his absence, arguing that voters should focus on issues affecting their daily lives.

The town hall offered Talarico an opportunity to explain his positions directly to voters as he campaigns against Paxton in a state where Democrats have not won a statewide election in three decades.