Maryland Congressman Andy Harris Clashes With Reporters Over Questions and Recording

A Maryland candidate forum turned contentious Tuesday when Republican Congressman Andy Harris clashed with reporters during a post-event news conference.

Harris had invited members of the press to attend, but tensions escalated when he shut down questions from a Baltimore Banner reporter. The situation grew more heated when Capital News Service reporter Cat Murphy stood up for her colleague.

Murphy argued that reporters should be treated equally and questioned why Harris was attempting to prevent her from recording.

Harris told the reporter she did not have permission to film him and threatened to refer the matter to prosecutors if she continued recording. Murphy pointed out that other people in the room were also recording and reminded Harris that he had invited the press.

Harris ultimately told the reporters they were no longer welcome at the news conference.

The confrontation raised questions about Maryland’s two-party consent law, which generally requires all parties to consent to recording private conversations. Attorney Steven Silverman of the Silverman-Thompson law firm said the law applies to private conversations.

The exchange followed a debate between Harris and his Democratic opponent, Dan Schwartz, during which audience members interrupted Harris as he discussed diesel fuel prices and environmental regulations.

Harris criticized the audience for interrupting him and accused some attendees of supporting the First Amendment only when they agreed with the speaker.

After the event, Harris said he remained committed to engaging directly with voters.

The dean of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, which operates Capital News Service, defended Murphy in a statement, saying she was credentialed to report and had recorded openly in a public space alongside other news organizations.

The dean praised Murphy for how she handled the confrontation, adding that recording openly in that setting was her legal right.