Musk Pushes Back Against Claims Starlink Restrictions Disrupted Ukraine’s Military Operations

Elon Musk is pushing back against allegations that restrictions on satellite internet services disrupted Ukraine’s military operations, as Ukrainian officials raise concerns about the impact on battlefield communications.

Ukrainian officials say recent restrictions affecting Starlink-connected systems caused some military drones to lose their connections while in flight, forcing units to cancel missions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the outage was more than a technical issue, telling an interviewer, “It was not the technical problem, it was the will.”

Ukrainian officials have criticized Musk’s company, SpaceX, over the disruption, saying it affected military operations and air defenses.

At the center of the dispute is Starshield, the military version of Musk’s Starlink satellite network.

Musk rejected responsibility for the restrictions, saying Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the U.S. government. He said any limits on speed or usage are determined by the U.S. military and ultimately the president.

The controversy comes as Ukraine continues to face Russian attacks. Four Ukrainian and European officials told NBC News that the lack of advance warning from the United States before two Russian missile strikes on Kyiv this week has raised questions about whether intelligence was being withheld.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy said he felt betrayed by recent developments.

President Donald Trump has called for Ukraine to have a new leader willing to negotiate an end to the war, but denied that the United States had stopped sharing intelligence.

“We are helping them, and we are sharing intel,” Trump said. “We want the war to end.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say vital internet services are being restored, according to a Ukrainian defense ministry source cited in the report.