Six Flags Faces Safety Questions After Years of Reported Ride Malfunctions

A review of government records and court filings has uncovered years of reported ride malfunctions, maintenance concerns and guest injuries at Six Flags theme parks across the country, according to a CNN investigation.

The findings come after a fatal accident at Six Flags Over Georgia this week, in which 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem fell to his death while riding the Goliath roller coaster. Several other people were injured, and the company temporarily closed 10 rides across seven states following the incident.

CNN's review of records from California, New Jersey and Texas found reports involving train derailments, faulty restraint bars, mechanical problems and injuries ranging from concussions to broken bones.

In California, regulators have received nearly 300 accident reports involving Six Flags parks since 2021. Some reports described dislocated joints, chemical burns, hydraulic fluid entering a guest's eye and other injuries.

Records from Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey included a 2024 train derailment attributed to equipment failure, along with repeated reports of lap bars opening during rides. The park's El Toro wooden roller coaster was also the subject of safety reports and lawsuits after more than a dozen people were reportedly injured during a ride in 2022.

In Texas, reports included injuries involving water park attractions and a fatal 2013 accident in which Rosa Esparza, 52, was ejected from the Texas Giant roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas.

The investigation also raises questions about maintenance spending. Two investor lawsuits filed last year alleged that Six Flags had deferred necessary repairs and reduced staffing before its 2024 merger with Cedar Fair. The company has not responded to those allegations in court.

Six Flags told CNN it is committed to rigorous ride inspections, maintenance and safety procedures that meet or exceed industry standards. The company said reported injuries are taken seriously and reviewed, while cautioning that incidents across different parks and jurisdictions vary in circumstances and severity.

Theme park accidents remain relatively rare, according to industry data. However, a ride safety expert told CNN that recurring mechanical failures can indicate problems with maintenance or compliance with safety requirements.

Authorities continue to investigate the fatal accident in Georgia.