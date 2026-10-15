Trump Blocks Plan to Livestream Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution

President Donald Trump has halted a plan by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to livestream the execution of former Army Major Nidal Hasan, who was convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.

Trump said Hasan will still be executed by firing squad as scheduled, but the execution will not be streamed publicly.

Hegseth’s proposal to livestream the execution reportedly surprised some administration officials and drew bipartisan opposition. Critics raised concerns that broadcasting the execution could create propaganda for terrorist groups or serve as a recruitment tool.

Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, killing 13 people and wounding 32 others. He was convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to death.

A U.S. official said Trump initially supported the idea of streaming the execution but changed his position after learning more about the case. White House officials said the president was unaware Hasan had been paralyzed from the waist down after being shot during the attack, and that detail factored into the decision.

The execution is still expected to proceed, but the administration says it will not be livestreamed.