UnitedHealthcare to Drop Prior Authorization Requirements for 1,700 Treatments

UnitedHealthcare says it will eliminate prior authorization requirements for roughly 1,700 medical services, a move that could make it easier for patients to access care.

Prior authorization is a process in which health insurers review certain treatments or procedures before agreeing to cover them. Critics say the process can create delays for patients and additional administrative work for doctors.

Mike Smith, a health insurance expert and president emeritus of brokerage firm The Brokerage Inc., says patients should not have to navigate unnecessary red tape to receive medically appropriate care covered by their insurance.

Smith says insurers must balance controlling costs with ensuring doctors can provide the treatments patients need. He believes growing criticism of prior authorization may be prompting companies to make coverage easier to use.

He also says the changes could benefit insurers by improving customer satisfaction and giving them a way to distinguish themselves from competitors.

According to Smith, 48 insurers are making changes related to prior authorization as the industry faces pressure to improve the patient experience.

The changes could be particularly important for retirees in the Coachella Valley, where many residents rely on Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

Smith says feedback from his clients suggests some insurers are approving claims more quickly and making it easier for patients to get appointments and treatments authorized.

Whether patients see a difference will depend on how insurers implement the changes and which services are affected. For patients, checking plan requirements and confirming coverage with their providers remains important.