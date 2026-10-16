Bryson Fire Near Malibu Burns 147 Acres, Reaches 17% Containment

Firefighters are making progress battling the Bryson Fire in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu, with containment reaching 17% as of Friday morning.

The wildfire has burned approximately 147 acres since breaking out late Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the Encinal Canyon area, while evacuation warnings continue for surrounding neighborhoods, including Zuma Beach.

Fire officials say crews have been working to contain the flames and protect nearby communities.

As of Thursday night, no structures had been reported destroyed, and no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the Bryson Fire remains under investigation.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to monitor official emergency alerts and follow evacuation instructions as firefighting operations continue.