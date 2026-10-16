CA, US & World
California Lawmakers Raise Concerns After Unannounced Visit to Adelanto ICE Facility
Eight members of Congress, led by Congressman Robert Garcia, conducted an unannounced visit to the Adelanto Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center, raising concerns about conditions inside the facility.
The visit came about two weeks after the Trump administration purchased the facility for $9.5 million, according to the report. Lawmakers said the inspection was intended to provide oversight and assess conditions affecting their constituents.
Following the tour, members of Congress raised concerns about sanitation and the medical care available to detainees. One lawmaker said water was present throughout parts of the facility and that staff had been cleaning the area during the visit.
Congresswoman Judy Chu, who represents California's 28th Congressional District, focused on the medical facilities. She said detainees with various health conditions were reportedly given ibuprofen and sent back to their cells.
Chu also cited the deaths of five people at the facility, including Ismail Ayala Uribe, a DACA recipient who was detained despite having a history of kidney disease. Chu said he was experiencing serious medical complications and should have been taken to a hospital.
Congresswoman Norma Torres, representing California's 35th Congressional District, described concerns raised by women detained at the center. She said detainees reported sewage backups in the women's facilities, including raw sewage coming from pipes while meals were being served.
Torres also questioned the detention of people who, she said, had been taken from their jobs despite having limited or no criminal histories.
The lawmakers said they want greater transparency and accountability at the facility, which is now federal property. They also said they plan to conduct additional unannounced visits in the future.
The concerns raised by the lawmakers follow their inspection of the Adelanto facility. The allegations described during the press conference were not independently verified in the supplied report.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2026
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