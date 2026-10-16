Joshua Tree National Park Among Hardest Hit by Cuts to Federal Park Funding

Millions of dollars in national park project funding are at stake, and the effects could be felt at Joshua Tree National Park, where 10 projects have been affected by a nationwide funding freeze.

During an interview, park advocate Mark described the impact of the blocked funding, saying the affected projects represent years of work to reach the implementation stage.

The funding action reportedly affects $25 million across 130 projects at national parks nationwide, with 61 parks impacted. Joshua Tree has 10 affected projects, among the highest numbers for any park.

The projects cover a range of park needs, including restoration efforts aimed at helping Joshua trees cope with climate-related challenges and initiatives focused on wildfire management.

Mark said the interruption could delay work that park staff and partners have spent years developing. He also described the funding block as different from previous adjustments to project priorities, which parks could typically address through established administrative channels.

The funding cuts come as park managers face growing challenges related to climate change, wildfire risk and the long-term protection of natural resources.

Mark encouraged members of the public who are concerned about the projects to contact their elected representatives and ask for accountability regarding national park funding decisions.

The reported funding reductions affect parks across the country, but Joshua Tree National Park could face significant setbacks because of the number of projects involved.