Trump Administration Sues California Over Claims of Noncitizens on Voter Rolls

The Trump administration is suing California over claims that roughly 20,000 people on the state’s voter rolls may be noncitizens.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent election officials from counting ballots cast by individuals the administration believes could be ineligible to vote.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Justice delivered a thumb drive containing a list of voters to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

In a letter released Thursday, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the information provided by the federal government lacked details showing how the allegations had been investigated.

Weber said her office would welcome the opportunity to review evidence of ineligible voters and take appropriate action. However, she said she would not disenfranchise thousands of Californians based on an unsupported belief.

According to the lawsuit, the administration’s estimate of approximately 20,000 potential noncitizens on California’s voter rolls was derived from publicly available voter registration information.

The legal dispute sets up a conflict between federal officials seeking to investigate potential voter ineligibility and California election officials demanding evidence before taking action against registered voters.