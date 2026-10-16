Trump Says “Zero Chance” He Will Replace Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump said Friday there is “zero chance” he is considering replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, pushing back against reports that he had discussed potential replacements with political allies.

“The Susie Wiles story was a fake story,” Trump told CNN’s Kristen Holmes, referring to Politico reporting that the president had surveyed allies about Wiles and considered possible successors.

Trump praised Wiles, calling her “incredible” and describing her as smart and tough. He also referenced her recent breast cancer treatment, noting that she had announced she was cancer-free.

“Susie is here and she’s gonna be here for a long time,” Trump said.

In a statement to Politico, Trump said Wiles was his loyal and longest-serving chief of staff and had his “COMPLETE confidence.” He also told reporters Friday that he would make the final decision about her position.

Wiles told Trump about her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in March. Trump encouraged her to begin treatment promptly and take as much time away from the White House as she needed. Wiles, however, made clear she intended to continue serving as his top aide while undergoing treatment.

Last month, Wiles announced she was cancer-free and thanked Trump for his support, saying she would continue working to advance his “America First Agenda.”

Wiles has been a longtime member of Trump’s political circle. She helped guide his successful 2024 presidential campaign before being appointed White House chief of staff, becoming the first woman to hold the position.