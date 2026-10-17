Fast-Moving Norde Fire Burns Homes in Orange County, Triggers Evacuations

The fire is officially named the Norte Fire (not Norde or Nordea). It started near San Clemente on Friday, October 16, and has burned homes in the San Juan Capistrano area.

Governor of California

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The Norte Fire was one of several wildfires burning in Southern California as strong Santa Ana winds fueled rapid fire growth. Residents described thick smoke and the devastation of seeing neighbors’ homes burn.

“We’re gonna stay. We’re gonna keep an eye,” one resident said when asked whether they planned to evacuate.

The fire prompted evacuation orders and warnings, while 10 schools in the Capistrano Unified School District dismissed students early as a precaution.

As of the latest Orange County Fire Authority update, the fire had grown to 570 acres and was 5% contained. Six homes had been damaged or destroyed, and the cause remained under investigation.