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Father Who Stopped Oregon School Shooter Identified as Victims Are Remembered
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, that left four people dead, including three children and a teacher, and injured two others.
The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, a former student at the school. Investigators say he fired multiple rounds into glass panels in the school’s entrance doors before entering a classroom and firing as many as 15 rounds.
The father who intervened was identified as 36-year-old Caleb Giamonco, whose two daughters attend the school. According to his family, he was driving nearby on his lunch break when he heard gunfire. He got out of his vehicle, followed the gunman into the school and used his concealed firearm to stop him.
Authorities also credited a teacher who threw a cellphone at the gunman and began tackling him. The actions of the teacher and the bystander may have helped save lives.
The school district confirmed the shooting occurred in a special education classroom. The suspect had previously attended the school and was reportedly a student receiving special education services.
The victims included three children, ages 5, 8 and 11, and 25-year-old teacher Megan Lambert. A 7-year-old student and another teacher were injured and are recovering at a hospital.
The community continues to mourn the victims as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 17, 2026
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