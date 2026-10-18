Norte Fire Grows to 570 Acres as Thousands Evacuate in Orange County

Powerful Santa Ana winds fueled the Norte Fire in Orange County over the weekend, sending flames through neighborhoods and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

The fire grew to an estimated 570 acres overnight, according to the latest update. More than 16,000 residents in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano were forced to leave their neighborhoods as the fire threatened homes and nearby communities.

The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed that at least six homes had been damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Hundreds of firefighters are working at the scene, with crews establishing containment lines and others focusing on extinguishing hot spots to prevent the fire from spreading.

Two emergency responders were injured while responding to the blaze. Authorities say both are in good condition.

As of the latest update, the Norte Fire was 5% contained. Fire officials are continuing efforts to strengthen containment lines as crews work to protect homes and surrounding communities.