Point Roberts Resident Says She Was Detained at Border Over Alleged Illegal Voting

A Point Roberts resident says she was detained and questioned for six hours at the U.S.-Canada border after federal agents asked whether she had registered to vote or cast a ballot in an American election.

Paige Adamson, a Canadian national who has held U.S. permanent resident status for 14 years, says she was returning home to Point Roberts after a birthday dinner in Canada when border agents began questioning her about voting.

According to a transcript of the conversation provided to Adamson, agents asked whether she had ever filled out a voter registration form in the United States. She says she told them no and understood she was not eligible to vote because she is not a U.S. citizen.

However, documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security allege Adamson falsely represented herself as a U.S. citizen and voted illegally. Adamson says she has never knowingly voted in a U.S. election.

Immigration attorney Len Saunders, who is based in Blaine, Washington, says other Canadian nationals who hold U.S. green cards have encountered similar problems. He says some may have been registered through interactions with the Department of Motor Vehicles or received voter registration materials after renewing their driver's licenses.

Saunders says allegations of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and unlawful voting can have serious immigration consequences, potentially putting permanent residents at risk of deportation.

Adamson says she does not vote in U.S. elections and does not follow American politics. She also says she received a voter information guide in the mail about two weeks after her border encounter, adding to her confusion about the situation.

Her case highlights the potential immigration consequences of voter registration errors and allegations of unlawful voting involving noncitizens.