Pope Leo Returns to Vatican After Lung Cancer Surgery

Pope Leo has returned to the Vatican after being discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital following surgery to remove a cancerous nodule from his right lung.

The pontiff had been recovering at the hospital since Tuesday. Before his discharge, doctors conducted blood tests, a chest X-ray and an additional medical assessment to determine whether he was ready to leave.

After being cleared for discharge, Pope Leo walked out of the hospital unaided and spent several minutes speaking with well-wishers gathered outside the facility.

The pope is expected to recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

So far, his doctors have not indicated that he will require additional treatment following the procedure.

His return to the Vatican marks the next stage of his recovery as attention remains focused on his health and upcoming public appearances.