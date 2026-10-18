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Protests Across France Turn Violent as Fires Damage City Halls and Police Arrest Hundreds
Demonstrations across France turned violent Saturday, with masked groups accused of setting fires and attacking public buildings in several cities.
In Limoges, flames engulfed the city's 19th-century city hall, and the tower at the top of the building collapsed. In Paris, smoke and flames were seen coming from several vehicles, including at least one emergency vehicle.
Authorities said about 550,000 people participated in protests nationwide, while organizers put the number at approximately 800,000. Police arrested at least 1,800 people, and more than 500 police officers and first responders were reportedly injured.
The protests have been fueled by deep student dissatisfaction with the public education system and concerns about the country's economic situation.
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation Sunday morning, promising that those responsible for violence and destruction would face the consequences. Macron said those who destroyed property must pay for the damage and those who looted must reimburse the losses. He also vowed to hold accountable those who sought to undermine the republic.
At the same time, Macron acknowledged protesters' grievances and said meetings would be held with student leaders and France's main political parties in an effort to ease tensions. The planned discussions come after demonstrations and violence spread across French cities Saturday, prompting widespread arrests and leaving hundreds of police officers and first responders injured.
By: Alondra Campos
October 18, 2026
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