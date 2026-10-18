Small Plane Crashes Onto Busy San Jose Street, Injuring Three Aboard

A small plane nose-dived onto a busy San Jose street Saturday afternoon, leaving three people aboard with non-life-threatening injuries, according to emergency responders.

Two adults and a child were inside the 1968 Cessna 177A Cardinal when it went down.

All three were transported to a hospital as a precaution. No vehicles or people on the ground were struck or injured in the crash.

The plane’s tail number indicated it is registered to Flying Twenty Inc., a nonprofit flight club for San Jose State University.

According to the club’s website, the organization operates out of Reid-Hillview Airport.