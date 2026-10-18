Trump Waives Further Sanctions Tied to Russian Oil and Gas Sales

President Donald Trump has waived a further round of sanctions related to Russian fossil fuel sales, just days before the measures were set to take effect under legislation he signed last month.

The legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods entering the United States from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

In an executive order issued Friday, Trump said waiving the measures was in the national interest of the United States. The order did not provide a specific explanation for the decision.

The move comes amid growing tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia’s war against Ukraine enters its fourth year.

The waiver also comes as questions emerge about the strength of Washington’s continued support for Kyiv.

The decision marks another development in the administration’s approach to economic pressure on Russia and its broader policy toward the war in Ukraine.