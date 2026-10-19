Bear Finds Honey at California Library on Winnie-the-Pooh Anniversary

A Northern California library had an unexpected visitor last week, and the timing couldn't have been sweeter.

A bear was spotted wandering past the bookshelves at a library in Mammoth Lakes on October 14.

The date also marked 100 years since Winnie-the-Pooh was first published.

According to the library director, the bear made its way to staff snack supplies, which included a jar of honey.

That left the library with a real-life Winnie-the-Pooh moment — a bear stopping by for a little something sweet.