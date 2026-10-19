Democrats Outraise GOP in 10 Competitive Senate Races

New campaign fundraising figures are offering a look at the financial battle for control of Congress as candidates enter the final two weeks before Election Day.

Third-quarter reports show Democratic candidates outraising their Republican opponents in all 10 of the most competitive Senate races.

The figures suggest strong fundraising support for Democrats. However, political experts caution that raising more money does not guarantee a victory.

Some Democratic candidates have also spent heavily during the campaign, leaving certain Republican opponents with more cash available for the final stretch.

Meanwhile, Republican national party committees continue to hold a significant financial advantage. That money can help support GOP candidates who have raised less than their opponents in individual races.

In Michigan, Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed raised more than $20 million more than Republican opponent Mike Rogers during the third quarter. But Republicans have committed millions of dollars to advertising as Election Day approaches.

The latest figures highlight how fundraising, spending and cash reserves could shape the final days of the 2026 midterm campaigns.