DOJ Announces Charges Against 28 in Alleged California Voting Cases

Federal authorities have announced charges against 28 foreign nationals accused of illegally casting ballots in California.

The cases are part of the Justice Department’s broader effort to investigate alleged noncitizen voting. The announcement comes as federal officials and California continue to clash over election procedures and voter registration records.

The DOJ has sued the state and warned local election workers they could face prosecution if they knowingly process ballots submitted by noncitizens.

During a news conference today, Justice Department officials said their lawsuit seeks to ensure ballots in question are separated while officials determine whether the individuals who cast them were eligible to vote.

Officials said ballots cast by eligible citizens should be counted, while noncitizens are not legally allowed to vote in federal elections.

California state and local officials have not publicly commented on the arrests so far.

The allegations have not been proven in court.