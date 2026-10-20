2026 Midterm Elections: Millions Vote Early as Candidates Make Final Push

With the 2026 midterm elections just two weeks away, more than 9 million Americans have already cast their ballots as candidates make a final push to reach undecided voters.

Several closely watched Senate races are drawing national attention, including contests in Texas and Kansas, where economic concerns and President Donald Trump's approval ratings are becoming key issues.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton are competing in a closely contested Senate race. Both candidates focused on the economy during separate campaign rallies as early voting got underway in the state.

President Trump is also campaigning for Republicans, traveling to North Carolina after a rally in Kansas, a state traditionally considered a Republican stronghold.

The Kansas Senate race has emerged as an unexpected challenge for Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is facing Democrat Adam Hamilton. During his remarks, Trump defended Marshall against criticism over his handling of patients' unpaid medical debts, using an anti-Semitic slur that he has used previously.

Republicans in competitive races are also facing voter concerns about high prices and the president's low approval ratings. Some Republican voters say they are considering candidates outside their party, while others are urging party unity ahead of Election Day.

With early voting underway and the final campaign stretch beginning, both parties are working to turn out supporters and win over undecided voters in races that could shape the balance of power in Congress.