No Kings Coalition Demands Answers After Meta Disables Instagram Account During Nationwide Rallies

The organizers behind Saturday’s nationwide No Kings rallies are demanding answers from Meta after their Instagram account was taken down during the event.

The No Kings Coalition, a group opposed to President Donald Trump, organized nearly 3,000 rallies across the country, including events in the Coachella Valley.

Organizers say they were locked out of their Instagram account for more than four hours during the demonstrations.

A Meta spokesperson has apologized, explaining that activity from an artificial intelligence tool on the account spiked, making it appear to the platform that the account was being operated by a bot.

The coalition says that explanation is not enough. Organizers sent an open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking answers about why it took so long to restore access.

As of the latest report, Zuckerberg had not publicly responded to the letter.

The incident raises questions about how automated moderation systems handle accounts during major public events, particularly when organizers rely on social media to communicate with participants.