Violent protests across France have escalated, with clashes, looting and property damage prompting authorities to impose curfews in parts of Paris and other French cities.

In Paris, cleanup crews worked to clear debris following demonstrations that at times turned violent. Police patrolled streets overnight as officials responded to days of unrest that left shops looted, buildings damaged and vehicles burned.

Students involved in the demonstrations also gathered near the Louvre Museum, pushing through police barricades. Some protesters said they opposed the violence, arguing that vandalism was discrediting the movement and distracting from its message.

President Donald Trump addressed the unrest during a rally in Kansas, blaming mass immigration for the violence. However, French authorities and police had not linked immigrants to the rioting, according to the report.

The unrest has also fueled political tensions in France, with far-right parties seeking to capitalize on the situation ahead of key elections next spring. Much of the public anger has been directed at President Emmanuel Macron and France’s struggling economy.

Macron has faced additional criticism over his attendance at a Celine Dion concert the previous week. He is now traveling in the Middle East.