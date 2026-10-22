Nearly $1 Million in Pokémon and Sports Cards Stolen From FedEx Truck in Santa Ana

Nearly $1 million worth of rare trading cards were stolen from a FedEx truck in Southern California, according to police.

The theft happened October 13 outside Professional Sports Authenticator, known as PSA, in Santa Ana.

The missing items include valuable Pokémon and sports trading cards belonging to collectors from across the country. The cards had been submitted to PSA for authentication and grading.

PSA has since deactivated the certificates associated with the missing cards and notified collectors to be on the lookout for the stolen items.

The company’s action is intended to help identify the cards if they surface in the collectibles market.

As of the latest report, no arrests had been announced in connection with the theft.