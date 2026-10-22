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Social Media Fuels Pumpkin Patch Boom as Fall Crowds Surge Nationwide
Pumpkin patches are becoming one of the season’s hottest destinations, as social media fuels a nationwide boom in fall outings.
From photo opportunities and pumpkin carving to apple picking and colorful foliage, visitors are flocking to farms and seasonal attractions — often hoping to capture the perfect picture for their social media feeds.
The trend is bringing bigger crowds and longer lines. At Wilson Farm outside Boston, online posts have helped turn a traditional fall destination into a social media sensation, with visitors reporting busy conditions even on weekdays.
A 2026 study from Longwoods International found 74% of travelers planned a fall day trip, with seasonal scenery a leading motivation for more than a third of respondents.
Farm operators say the attention has also brought benefits. Tim Von Thun of Von Thun Farms in New Jersey says social media has helped draw more visitors and allowed the farm to remain open through November.
But the crowds can come with challenges. Von Thun says farm staff sometimes find smashed pumpkins after especially busy weekends, although he emphasized that only a small percentage of visitors damage them.
At Naumkeag, a historic estate in Massachusetts known for its annual pumpkin display, ticket sales have reportedly increased by as much as 15% year over year.
Other farms are finding creative ways to attract visitors. Clark Farms in Rhode Island hosts an “all you can carry” pumpkin challenge, inviting guests to haul away as many pumpkins as they can manage.
The fall rush extends beyond pumpkin patches, with apple picking, leaf-peeping and elaborate neighborhood Halloween displays also attracting visitors.
With Halloween approaching, seasonal traditions are increasingly becoming experiences people want to share both in person and online.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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