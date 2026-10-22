Thousands Protest in Paris as France Braces for More Demonstrations

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Paris Thursday as France prepared for more demonstrations following a weekend of clashes and widespread looting.

The unrest has been described as some of the most violent in France in years, prompting authorities to increase security in Paris and other cities.

NBC News correspondent Richard Engel reported from a student demonstration in Paris, where hundreds of riot police and dozens of police vehicles surrounded the gathering.

The demonstration remained peaceful, with students voicing concerns about education, conditions in schools and the rising cost of living.

Similar demonstrations have reportedly spread to cities across Europe, while authorities in some French cities have banned protests.

Officials are preparing for larger demonstrations expected Saturday. The government has warned that violence and looting will not be tolerated, with arrests and potential prison sentences for those involved.

For now, Thursday’s demonstrations in Paris remained calm, but authorities are bracing for a potentially more volatile weekend.