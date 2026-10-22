Vatican Says Pope Leo Has Recovered Well From Surgery and Needs No Further Treatment

The Vatican says Pope Leo has recovered well from surgery earlier this month and does not need any further treatment.

The 71-year-old pontiff held his first general audience since the procedure on Tuesday, gradually returning to his regular duties.

The surgery took place last week, and the Vatican has described the outcome as successful.

Pope Leo is also scheduled for a major trip to Latin America next month. His surgeon has said the pontiff could have enough time to recover before the planned visit, but the Vatican has not officially confirmed the trip.

For now, the Pope is continuing to resume his public schedule as he recovers.