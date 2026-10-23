Trump Defends Controversial Ramaswamy Ad as Ohio Governor’s Race Heats Up

President Donald Trump is defending a controversial campaign ad from Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, as criticism of the video spreads across party lines with Election Day approaching.

The ad features the mother of Ramaswamy’s opponent, Amy Acton, criticizing her daughter and calling her a liar. It does not mention allegations that Acton was sexually abused as a child by her mother’s husband, who has since died.

Acton’s stepfather was arrested and indicted for rape when she was 12, according to the report. Acton has said she has not spoken to her mother in decades.

Trump defended the ad when questioned by NBC News, arguing that the mother’s criticism of her daughter was relevant. When asked whether the childhood sexual abuse allegations mattered, Trump challenged the reporter and criticized NBC.

Ramaswamy also defended the ad, saying it was not about childhood or sexual abuse and that his campaign condemns such abuse. He said the ad was intended to highlight what he describes as a pattern of dishonesty by Acton.

The video has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Acton has condemned it and released a new campaign ad of her own that does not address the controversy.

Trump is continuing his campaign appearances for Republican candidates, with stops planned in Georgia and Michigan. Former President Barack Obama is also campaigning for Democrats, including appearances in Michigan and recorded messages supporting candidates across the country.

The controversy adds another point of tension to an already heated campaign season as candidates make their final appeals to voters.