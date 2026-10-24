Newport Beach Declares State of Emergency Ahead of King Tides

Newport Beach has declared a state of emergency ahead of another round of king tides expected to threaten coastal neighborhoods with flooding.

Public works crews have been building sand berms to protect vulnerable waterfront homes as the city prepares for potentially higher water levels next week.

The preparations follow flooding on October 9, when large ocean swells inundated streets and properties in parts of Newport Beach.

The city has also activated its Emergency Operations Center. Officials say recent ocean water levels have been 18 to 22 inches above predicted tides. If similar conditions continue during the upcoming king tides, water levels could rise significantly higher than forecast, increasing the risk of flooding on the peninsula.

Residents are taking additional precautions, including placing sandbags around their properties. Some say they feel better prepared after experiencing the earlier flooding, while others believe more work is needed to protect beaches and nearby homes.

Resident Christian Abbey called for dredging sand and moving it back toward vulnerable areas to help address beach erosion.

The approaching tides are also expected to affect transportation. Metrolink plans to suspend Orange County Line service between Laguna Niguel and Mission Viejo because of the high tides.

City crews continue working to reduce the risk as Newport Beach braces for another round of potentially damaging coastal conditions.