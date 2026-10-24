CA, US & World
The midterms inch closer and the prices get higher
From record-breaking trains to a giant cowboy hat and a snake with an unusual escape move, this week delivered plenty of wild and weird stories.
In South Africa, engineers operated an empty 696-car iron ore train stretching 4.7 miles from the Port of Saldanha toward the Northern Cape. The run surpassed the length of a 4.6-mile freight train that traveled through Australia in 2001.
Everything really is bigger in Texas, where a massive cowboy hat sculpture created by Austin’s Circuit of the Americas racetrack and western wear brand Tecovas was named the world’s largest cowboy hat by Guinness World Records. The fiberglass sculpture measures 43 feet wide, 47 feet long and 17 feet tall.
Meanwhile, Spanish skateboarder Diego Poncelet reportedly reached more than 94 miles per hour while racing downhill in Canada, setting a record for speed on a skateboard. According to Red Bull, Poncelet relied on memory to navigate the course because his body position made the route difficult to see during the run.
And in Borneo, researchers documented a remarkable escape technique used by the dwarf reed snake. Footage published in the journal Current Biology shows the snake launching into the air and rolling sideways in a cartwheel-like motion. Researchers say the maneuver can help the snake escape danger faster than traditional slithering.
Jeremy Roth brings these stories and more in this week’s edition of “Take a Look at This Week.”
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
The midterms inch closer and the prices get higher
The hiring of interim City Manager Jim Vanderpool is drawing criticism online over allegations of previous homophobic remarks and harassment. Vanderpool is pushing back, saying the complaint at the center of the controversy was misinterpreted. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for the full report #palmsprings #lgbtqcommunity #coachellavalley #localnews #760
🦷🇺🇸 George Washington’s teeth had a story of their own… and trust us, it’s WILD. 😂👀 Forget the cherry tree—this is the history lesson nobody saw coming! 🍒🤯 Would YOU want to know the truth? 👇😂 🎭 Catch the laughs with Mann on the Aisle! #MannOnTheAisle #GeorgeWashington #WeirdHistory #HistoryFacts #comedytheatre
As Palm Springs Pride organizers prepare for the annual celebration, one local organization is questioning the reasons why they won’t be allowed to participate. Our @newsbyalondra has the full story in the 5,6 and 11 p.m newscast.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding three city council candidate forums ahead of the November Election. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear from the President of the Chamber of Commerce who breaks down what residents should know about what they can expect from these forums. #coachellavalley #elections2026 #localnews #citycouncil #candidateforum
Small mistake or a matter of transparency? What’s your take? Drop a comment below 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #desertrecreationdistrict #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.
Watch a gargantuan, 5.7-mile-long train nab a world record as it disappears over the horizon!
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do yoga?
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings