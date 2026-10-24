The midterms inch closer and the prices get higher

From record-breaking trains to a giant cowboy hat and a snake with an unusual escape move, this week delivered plenty of wild and weird stories.

In South Africa, engineers operated an empty 696-car iron ore train stretching 4.7 miles from the Port of Saldanha toward the Northern Cape. The run surpassed the length of a 4.6-mile freight train that traveled through Australia in 2001.

Everything really is bigger in Texas, where a massive cowboy hat sculpture created by Austin’s Circuit of the Americas racetrack and western wear brand Tecovas was named the world’s largest cowboy hat by Guinness World Records. The fiberglass sculpture measures 43 feet wide, 47 feet long and 17 feet tall.

Meanwhile, Spanish skateboarder Diego Poncelet reportedly reached more than 94 miles per hour while racing downhill in Canada, setting a record for speed on a skateboard. According to Red Bull, Poncelet relied on memory to navigate the course because his body position made the route difficult to see during the run.

And in Borneo, researchers documented a remarkable escape technique used by the dwarf reed snake. Footage published in the journal Current Biology shows the snake launching into the air and rolling sideways in a cartwheel-like motion. Researchers say the maneuver can help the snake escape danger faster than traditional slithering.

Jeremy Roth brings these stories and more in this week’s edition of “Take a Look at This Week.”