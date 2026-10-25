Protests Over Cost of Living Spread Across Europe as Clashes Erupt in France

Protests over rising living costs and fuel prices spread across Europe Saturday, with demonstrations in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Albania.

In France, a second weekend of protests brought new clashes between demonstrators and riot police in Paris, as a student-led movement expanded into a broader nationwide demonstration over the cost of living.

Police used tear gas and water cannons as tensions escalated in the capital. The government said it deployed 70,000 police officers and specialized units, with much of the force concentrated in Paris.

Clashes were also reported in Marseille, Lyon and several other French cities.

The unrest follows a violent weekend in which hundreds of businesses were looted and a historic city hall was burned. Saturday’s demonstrations, however, saw no widespread looting or arson on the same scale, and most protests across France remained peaceful.

Police estimated that about 400,000 people took to the streets nationwide. Labor unions put the turnout at roughly twice that number.

The demonstrations are part of a wider wave of discontent across Europe, with cost-of-living and anti-government protests reported in Italy and Spain, as well as demonstrations in Albania.

The protests highlight growing public frustration over economic pressures and government policies, with authorities across the region monitoring the potential for further unrest.