San Diego County Opens More Than 40 Voting Centers for Early In-Person Voting

San Diego County voters have another way to make their voices heard ahead of Election Day, with more than 40 voting centers opening Saturday for early in-person voting.

One location is the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center, where voters can cast their ballots while community members take part in their usual weekend activities.

Voters also have the option to complete mail-in ballots at home and return them to a ballot drop box. Curbside voting is available as well, allowing voters to cast their ballots from their vehicles with help from election workers.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Shawn Brom says another 40,000 mail-in ballots were collected overnight. Those ballots will be among the first counted after polls close on Election Day.

Brom says election officials use strict chain-of-custody procedures and access controls, along with signature verification for mail-in ballots. Officials also track whether a voter’s mail-in ballot has been received when they check in at a voting center.

Residents can visit the county registrar’s headquarters to observe ballot processing, according to Brom.

More voting centers are scheduled to open next weekend, including additional locations on Halloween.

The voting process also got a dose of puppy love Saturday. Guide Dogs of America brought puppies to the event to help calm voters and encourage them to exercise their right to vote. The organization says the dogs are not affiliated with any political party or candidate.