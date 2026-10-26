CA, US & World
Alcatraz to Close for Three Weeks for Dock Repairs, Raising Concerns for Pier 33 Businesses
San Francisco’s iconic Alcatraz Island is closing for three weeks to allow crews to complete needed dock repairs, a shutdown that has some nearby businesses worried about lost revenue.
The popular tourist attraction will remain closed to visitors until November 19. During that time, public tours and visits to the island’s former prison will be suspended.
The closure means thousands of daily visitors will no longer be traveling through Pier 33, where ferries depart for Alcatraz.
For vendors who depend on tourists, the loss of foot traffic could have a significant impact. The owner of Nothing But Fruits says the business will remain open but expects to lose a substantial portion of its customers while the island is closed.
Pedicab operators are also adjusting. Jose D. of Golden Gate Pedicabs says he plans to stop waiting for customers in the area and change his route over the next several weeks.
Some visitors were glad they made the trip before the shutdown. Tourist Stan Brown said he enjoyed his visit and was relieved to have seen the island before the closure began.
The repairs are expected to keep Alcatraz closed until November 19, when tours can resume.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2026
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