CA, US & World
Federal Appeals Court Weighs Trump Administration Challenge to California Ballots
A federal appeals court is weighing the Trump administration’s effort to challenge ballots in California from voters suspected of not being U.S. citizens.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held an emergency hearing online Sunday, hearing arguments over the federal government’s authority to challenge voter eligibility in the state.
During the hearing, one judge questioned whether California has the authority to administer its own elections, telling a Justice Department lawyer that the state appears to have that legal power.
The judge also raised questions about whether a federal law prohibiting noncitizens from voting gives the Justice Department the authority to regulate how California conducts its elections.
The dispute centers on the balance between federal election law and the state’s authority to oversee its voting process.
The appeals court said it had taken the matter under consideration and would try to issue a ruling by Monday.
The case could have implications for how federal authorities seek to enforce voter eligibility requirements and how far their oversight can extend into state election administration.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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