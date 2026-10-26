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Ninth Circuit Weighs Trump Administration Challenge to California Voting Rules
A federal appeals court held an emergency hearing Monday over the Trump administration’s effort to challenge ballots from California voters suspected of not being U.S. citizens.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard arguments online as the administration sought to intervene in the state’s election procedures.
During the hearing, one judge questioned whether the Justice Department has the legal authority to regulate California’s elections, pointing to the state’s authority under the Constitution’s Elections Clause.
The judge also questioned how the court could issue an injunction that would conflict with election procedures adopted by the California Legislature.
Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but the hearing focused on whether the Justice Department has the authority to pursue the challenge in the manner requested.
The appeals court has taken the matter under consideration and is expected to issue a ruling sometime this week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2026
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