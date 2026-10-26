Southern California Coast Prepares for Potentially Stormy Winter

Southern California is facing growing concerns about coastal flooding, dangerous surf and erosion as stormy weather threatens beaches and coastal infrastructure.

Powerful waves have created hazardous conditions along the coastline, posing risks to swimmers and surfers. Officials warn that large waves can cause serious injuries, while rip currents can pull people away from shore and into dangerous waters.

Rough surf has also reached coastal train tracks, disrupting service and causing delays.

In Laguna Beach, crews have built large sand berms along the shoreline following recent flooding. Mayor Mark Orgill says some of the damage occurred when high tides combined with a Kelvin wave, pushing water farther inland than usual.

The city is also preparing for future emergencies with a new emergency operations center designed to help coordinate responses when disasters strike.

Officials are monitoring other coastal threats, including a nearly 400-foot crack in a bluff beneath Pacific Coast Highway. Laguna Beach faces a range of hazards, from wildfires and earthquakes to landslides and coastal erosion.

Sarah Limones with the city says improved communication can help emergency crews respond more effectively when conditions deteriorate.

With the possibility of an El Niño winter ahead, local leaders say preparation and timely communication will be critical to protecting residents, visitors and coastal infrastructure.