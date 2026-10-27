California Prepares Pacific Coast Highway for Potentially Powerful El Niño Storms

California is preparing for a potentially stormy winter, with Governor Gavin Newsom expected to sign executive orders aimed at protecting coastal highways and communities from severe weather.

One order would focus on the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, where high waves have already contributed to coastal erosion. El Niño can bring powerful winds, large waves and heavy rainfall, creating additional risks for the scenic roadway.

The proposed order would establish a task force to prepare the highway for potential storms and address long-term climate risks.

Newsom is also expected to sign a second executive order designed to help communities reduce flood risks and protect critical infrastructure.

The actions come as California prepares for what could be one of its strongest El Niño events on record. The climate pattern can influence winter weather across the state, increasing concerns about coastal damage, flooding and the resilience of transportation infrastructure.

The planned measures are intended to improve preparedness for potential storm impacts while helping protect communities and essential infrastructure.