Southern Senate Races Draw New Attention as Both Parties Fight for Control of Congress

With Election Day approaching, Senate races in traditionally Republican Southern states are receiving increased attention as both parties work to secure control of Congress.

Although Democrats have been encouraged by competitive races in states such as Texas and Kansas, party resources and campaign visits are also focusing on Southern states where Republicans are defending Senate seats.

President Donald Trump kicked off the final full week of midterm campaigning with a rally in Mississippi, where Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is facing a stronger-than-expected challenge from her Democratic opponent.

Trump said he was campaigning in the state to support Hyde-Smith, emphasizing the importance of defending the Republican seat. Some voters attending the rally said they remained undecided about the Senate race.

Mississippi and South Carolina have both attracted additional campaign attention. A leading Republican super PAC has shifted more money toward Senate contests in those states as Republicans work to maintain their majority.

In South Carolina, Republican Senator Darlene Graham has received Trump's support throughout the campaign. Her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, recently secured an endorsement from two former South Carolina governors from different political parties.

Republicans have argued that Democratic campaign spending is making the South Carolina race more competitive, while Democrats see an opportunity to expand their reach in traditionally Republican territory.

Democratic leaders have also traveled to states such as Florida to campaign alongside candidates running for governor and Senate. Some within the party are urging a more sustained investment in Southern states, arguing that the region could play a significant role in determining which party controls the Senate.

Despite the increased attention, a Democratic victory in Mississippi remains a difficult challenge. The state has not elected a Democratic senator in more than four decades.

As the campaign enters its final days, both parties are directing attention and resources toward races that could help determine the balance of power in Washington.