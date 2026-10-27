Trump Pushes to Replace ‘Artificial Intelligence’ With ‘Super Intelligence’

President Donald Trump is pushing to replace the term “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence,” or “SI,” arguing that the current name is inaccurate.

In a social media post, Trump criticized the phrase “artificial intelligence” and questioned when The Wall Street Journal would begin using his preferred terminology.

The proposal follows an executive order Trump signed in late September that he described as inaugurating the era of super intelligence. The order directs federal agencies to use the new terminology in government communications and related materials.

However, the administration cannot require independent news organizations to adopt the terminology. Media outlets and private businesses can continue using the established term “artificial intelligence.”

The move comes as artificial intelligence technology continues to expand across industries, prompting ongoing discussions about how the technology is described and understood by the public.