CA, US & World
CNN, MS NOW and Politico Expand Lawsuit Against Trump White House Over Press Access
CNN, MS NOW and Politico have expanded their lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging the White House continues to discriminate against news organizations over their coverage of the president.
The amended complaint, filed Wednesday, argues that the administration has continued excluding the outlets from certain presidential press pool assignments, including trips aboard Air Force One, despite a federal judge’s order restoring their White House press credentials.
The outlets say the restrictions violate the First and Fifth Amendments by retaliating against journalists for their reporting and limiting their ability to cover the president.
The dispute centers on the White House press pool, a longstanding arrangement in which news organizations take turns covering the president in spaces with limited access, including the Oval Office and Air Force One.
The lawsuit says CNN has been excluded from all six Air Force One trips for which it was scheduled to serve as the designated television network pool reporter since the administration announced its ban on September 18. Politico says it has been blocked from two scheduled out-of-town pool assignments, while MS NOW says it has not participated in the secondary television pool since the ban was announced.
The outlets acknowledge they do not have an unrestricted right to enter every presidential space or travel aboard Air Force One. However, they argue that when the White House opens those spaces to selected journalists, it cannot exclude particular outlets because officials dislike their coverage.
U.S. District Judge Timothy P. Kelly issued a preliminary injunction two weeks ago, finding that the original ban likely violated the First Amendment by discriminating against journalists based on their reporting. The White House restored the outlets’ press credentials following the order.
The news organizations say the continued restrictions on pool assignments undermine that ruling. Their amended complaint asks the court to declare the exclusions unlawful and issue a permanent injunction.
The case follows a separate legal dispute involving The Associated Press, which sued after the administration restricted its access over the news agency’s use of the name Gulf of Mexico rather than President Trump’s preferred name for the body of water.
The White House has not publicly responded to the latest filing, according to the supplied report. The lawsuit remains ongoing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
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