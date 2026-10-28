Coachella Valley Mourns Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta at 96

Communities across the Coachella Valley are mourning the death of labor and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, remembering her decades of advocacy for farm workers, women and underserved communities.

Huerta, 96, co-founded the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez in the 1960s and became one of the most recognized voices in the farm worker movement.

Her influence extended throughout the Coachella Valley, where many residents and families have deep ties to agricultural work.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz told NBC Palm Springs that Huerta helped farm workers and their children feel pride in their work while encouraging communities to fight for a better future.

Longtime friend Ruben Gonzalez recalled participating in strikes and boycotts alongside Huerta and described her as an international icon whose work extended beyond the labor movement to women's rights and civil rights.

Local advocates also say Huerta's legacy lives on through organizations such as TODAC, which plans to continue her work and teachings. They say she showed people that everyone has a voice and that remaining silent in the face of injustice is not an option.

The United Farm Workers said in a statement that Huerta's lifelong dedication to equity and collective action transformed the lives of farm workers and working families.

Her legacy is also reflected in Placita Dolores Huerta, an affordable housing community in Coachella named in her honor. Representatives say the development serves as a reminder of her commitment to marginalized communities.

Huerta helped popularize the phrase “Sí, se puede,” meaning “Yes, we can,” which became a rallying cry for the farm worker movement and was later adopted as a campaign slogan by former President Barack Obama.

As tributes continue across the valley and the country, those who knew Huerta say her determination, compassion and commitment to justice will inspire generations to come.