CA, US & World
Deadly High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Kills at Least 68, Injures 53
A deadly high-speed train collision in central Spain killed at least 68 people and injured 53 others Wednesday, according to initial reports.
The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. local time in Toledo Province, south of Madrid, when a moving high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped. Two train cars derailed in the collision.
About 500 people were aboard the two trains. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Spanish emergency services launched a major search-and-rescue operation. About 100 military personnel were sent to assist, along with search dogs and excavation equipment.
Local hospitals and blood donation centers also called for help, while officials urged people to avoid medical facilities unless they had an emergency.
The crash has raised questions about railway safety along the line. According to NBC News reporting, another major rail disaster occurred on the same line earlier this year, killing 46 people and injuring more than 100.
Investigators are expected to examine what caused Wednesday’s collision and whether it was related to the earlier incident.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
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