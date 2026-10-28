Election Day Storm Could Bring Rain to Key Midterm Battleground States

A storm expected to move across the central United States on Election Day could bring rain and thunderstorms to several states with key midterm races, potentially affecting voter turnout.

The forecast remains uncertain, with the storm’s exact path and strength still unclear. Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Texas are among the states that could experience wet weather next Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Chris Dolce.

Rain could stretch from parts of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest to the western Gulf Coast. Gusty winds are possible across portions of the Midwest and Plains, while strong thunderstorms could develop along the storm’s southern edge.

The impact will depend on where the storm tracks. Some areas could see steady rain, while others may experience only scattered showers or remain dry.

Weather can influence election participation. Research cited by CNN has found that rainy or otherwise adverse conditions can reduce voter turnout, while pleasant weather can encourage it. The potential impact may be more relevant for voters who have not already cast ballots early.

More than 35 million people had voted early nationwide, according to the report.

The forecast varies across key states:

Iowa: Rain is possible for at least part of Election Day, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Kansas: Parts of the state could see rain, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Michigan: Forecast models differ on whether widespread rain or only scattered showers will develop.

Ohio: Most models keep the rain west of the state, but wet weather remains possible.

Texas: The eastern half of the state, particularly areas along and east of Interstate 35, has the greatest chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible.

Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire and North Carolina are currently expected to remain mostly dry, with temperatures generally above average for late October.

Forecasters expect greater confidence in the storm’s track by the weekend, and conditions could change before Election Day.